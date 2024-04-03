BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.5 %

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 9,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $307.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,262,670.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,438.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,532,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,436,791.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,989 shares of company stock valued at $664,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

