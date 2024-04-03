Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 27,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$164,430.00.

KEL stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.18. 189,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.10. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.32.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4653846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

