Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BY

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BY opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $926.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.14. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. Corporate insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.