C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

