Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 46,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.