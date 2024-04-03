Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 58,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,055. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

