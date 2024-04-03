Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 22,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,892. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
