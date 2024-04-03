Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 22,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,892. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.