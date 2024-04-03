Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

