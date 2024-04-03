Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Up 4.5%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. 3,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

