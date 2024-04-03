Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $68.16

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $66.29. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $504.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

