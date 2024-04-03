Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 1,086,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,471. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

