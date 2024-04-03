Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 309,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Camping World has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,451,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Camping World by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.