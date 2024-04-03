Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,550. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

