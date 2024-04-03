Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded at Stephens

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.
Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
CBNK opened at $20.65 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
