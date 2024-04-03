Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded at Stephens

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

CBNK opened at $20.65 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

