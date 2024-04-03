Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.