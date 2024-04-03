Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.05

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 216303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,752,000.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
