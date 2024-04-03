Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE COF traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 944,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,250. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

