Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 83,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of CAPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Captivision has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Captivision stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

