Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Cars.com Stock Up 1.6 %

CARS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 95,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,495. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

