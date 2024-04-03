Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Cars.com Stock Up 1.6 %
CARS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 95,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,495. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Cars.com
In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
