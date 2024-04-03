Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in March

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 29th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Catalent stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

