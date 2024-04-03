Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.22. 1,590,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $373.54. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

