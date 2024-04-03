Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 249,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $374.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.20. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $12,340,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

