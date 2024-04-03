CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Financial Comparison

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dayforce and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion 6.68 $54.80 million $0.35 185.66 CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.22 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -56.10

Dayforce has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dayforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.47% 1.12% CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.67% 5.80% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dayforce and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dayforce currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Dayforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dayforce has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

