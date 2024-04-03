Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Celanese stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. Celanese has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

