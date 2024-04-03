Celestia (TIA) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Celestia has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $108.46 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00018071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,033,972,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,033,753,424.657414 with 174,796,952.407414 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 12.31350183 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $129,024,750.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.