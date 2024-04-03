Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 307,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

CLRB opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.