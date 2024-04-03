CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.37. 610,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,092. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.654979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 477,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,270. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

