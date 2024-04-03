ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 583,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,670,179 shares.The stock last traded at $39.18 and had previously closed at $39.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

