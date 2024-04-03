Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $194.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.42.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

