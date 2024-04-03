Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 548,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 73,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

