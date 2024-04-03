China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.70

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 2230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.92.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of C$97.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

