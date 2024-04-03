Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.56.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $256.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.