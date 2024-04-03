Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.