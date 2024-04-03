Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,615. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

