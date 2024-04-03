Citigroup Boosts Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $117.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BG. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Shares of BG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 148,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

