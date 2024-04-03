Citigroup Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,606. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

