Citigroup Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $16.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 112,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89. Nevro has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

