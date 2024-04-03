Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

