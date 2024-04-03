Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,997,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

