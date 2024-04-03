ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.99 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

