Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,600 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,203,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

