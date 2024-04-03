Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

