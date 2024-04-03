Coastline Trust Co Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,338.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,282.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,078.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
