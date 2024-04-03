Coastline Trust Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 99,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

