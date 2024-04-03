Coastline Trust Co Has $495,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

