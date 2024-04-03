Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

