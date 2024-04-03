Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

