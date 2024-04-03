Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

