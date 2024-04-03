Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

