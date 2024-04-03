Coastline Trust Co Takes $558,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.